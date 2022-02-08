More than 340 Tennessee National Guard members returned home this week after a 10-month deployment to the Middle East.
Staff Sergeant Jeremy Grimm of Cleveland was one of them.
"We got really close within the last few years," said Jeremy of his wife and three kids, Hunter, Russell and Brayden. "We had a really tight home family unit."
The 1st Battalion 181st Field Artillery Regiment touched down in Smyrna, Tennessee this week. The unit deployed to six countries in the Middle East last March. Grimm was deployed to Kuwait.
"When I hit that corner, I was like 'Oh my god, there he is standing there,''" said Hunter of his dad's surprise return home.
Grimm surprised all three of his sons with his return home. His wife, Brandie had been waiting for this day for months.
"It still doesn't feel real," said Brandie. "They'll come in here every hour and make sure he's still here and say 'I love you,' and then go back to what they're doing."
"I thought it was a dream," said Russell.
It was Staff Sergeant Grimm's third deployment overseas. It was, however, Grimm's first deployment with his full family waiting with open arms when he got home.
"It was him. And I was like 'oh my god!' And I started crying," said Brayden.
"It's been a different chapter of my life this time around," said Grimm. "These were my people."
Grimm will have to return to work eventually, but in the meantime the family of five is enjoying some quality time together, watching lots of television and movies.
"Enjoying the memories and all of that good stuff," said Jeremy.
He's staying in Tennessee for now. This will be SSG Grimm's final deployment overseas.
"I cannot tell you how good that feels to hear you say that," Brandie said to her husband. "This is the last one! I never have to do this again."