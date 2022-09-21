A medical flight crew with Tennessee National Guard rescued a hiker suffering cardiac distress along the Appalachian Trial Tuesday.
The Tennessee National Guard conducted the emergency air evacuation on the boarder of Tennessee and North Carolina after the Tennessee Military Department and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency were notified a hiker was suffering from chest pains around 12:30 p.m.
A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter and crew assigned to the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion responded to the emergency and located the patient at the Derrick Knob Shelter off the trail.
Two flight paramedics were lowered onto the ground to render aid, and the hiker was safely hoisted up into the aircraft to be taken to the hospital shortly after.
After a 20-minute flight, the aircraft landed at UT Medical Center where the patient was rushed to the emergency room.
The rescue mission was completed within an hour.