national guard rescue

Sgt. 1st Class Giovanni DeZuani, a flight paramedic, is lowered from a UH-60 Blackhawk near Derrick Knob Shelter to rescue a hiker in distress along the Appalachian Trail, Sept. 20. The flight crew from the Tennessee National Guard conducted the emergency air evacuation mission after a hiker reported chest pains. (Courtesy photo from the Tennessee National Guard)

A medical flight crew with Tennessee National Guard rescued a hiker suffering cardiac distress along the Appalachian Trial Tuesday.

The Tennessee National Guard conducted the emergency air evacuation on the boarder of Tennessee and North Carolina after the Tennessee Military Department and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency were notified a hiker was suffering from chest pains around 12:30 p.m.

A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter and crew assigned to the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion responded to the emergency and located the patient at the Derrick Knob Shelter off the trail.

Two flight paramedics were lowered onto the ground to render aid, and the hiker was safely hoisted up into the aircraft to be taken to the hospital shortly after.

After a 20-minute flight, the aircraft landed at UT Medical Center where the patient was rushed to the emergency room.

The rescue mission was completed within an hour.