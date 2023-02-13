On February 10, 2023, Robert Z. Whipple, III, 50, of Crossville, Tennessee, was sentenced to 70 months in prison by the Honorable Katherine A. Crytzer in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Knoxville.
Whipple had previously pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with three counts of bank robbery in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2113(a).
The plea agreement stated that Whipple had robbed a Home Federal Bank, First Horizon Bank, and Fifth Third Bank, all located in West Knoxville, from March 5 to March 7, 2020, and had taken approximately $6,950 in total.
He was apprehended on the evening of March 7, 2020, at a Red Roof Inn hotel in Knoxville, where law enforcement found over $4,000 in cash and items used to commit the robberies, such as a wig and a demand note.
The criminal indictment was the result of a joint investigation by the Knoxville Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), led by FBI Special Agent Wesley Leatham. U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III of the Eastern District of Tennessee and FBI Special Agent in Charge Joseph E. Carrico made the announcement. Assistant United States Attorney LaToyia Carpenter represented the United States at sentencing.
Following his release from prison, Whipple will be on three years of supervised release and will be required to pay restitution to the victims.