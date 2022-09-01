Tennessee Lithium to create more than 100 new jobs in McMinn County

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Piedmont Lithium officials announced today the company will invest $582 million to establish a lithium hydroxide processing, refining and manufacturing facility in Southeast Tennessee.  

Located in McMinn County at the North Etowah Industrial Park, a CSX and Select Tennessee Certified Site, Piedmont will create 117 new jobs in Etowah through the company’s expansion to Tennessee.   

As a producer of lithium hydroxide, a critical component in the supply chain for both the electric vehicle and battery storage markets, Piedmont’s Tennessee Lithium project will support energy security in the U.S. and the transition to a clean energy economy in North America. The new manufacturing plant will utilize more environmentally responsible and economic processing technology, supporting Piedmont’s objective of becoming a large, low-cost, sustainable producer of lithium products. 

Founded and headquartered in Belmont, North Carolina, Piedmont is a battery-grade lithium hydroxide producer whose U.S. investments also include the Carolina Lithium project, a proposed integrated operation located in the world-class Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt. The company’s North Carolina and Tennessee operations, along with its equity interests in international projects, will help establish North America as a key global producer of lithium hydroxide. 

Since 2018, TNECD has supported more than 50 economic development projects in the Southeast Tennessee region, resulting in approximately 7,500 job commitments and nearly $3 billion in capital investment. 

“Companies like Piedmont choose to call Tennessee home because of our unmatched workforce and strong business climate. I thank this company for its investment in McMinn County and commitment to create nearly 120 manufacturing jobs for Tennesseans.” – Gov. Bill Lee

Tags

Recommended for you