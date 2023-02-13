The Tennessee of Bureau of Investigation reports Tennessee is leading the nation when it comes to guns stolen from cars. The Bureau says it's a serious issue, impacting public safety in the state.
We spoke with local police departments to find out what they're seeing when it come to gun thefts. The Chattanooga Police Department said there were 985 guns stolen in 2022. So far this year, 122 have been stolen. The Cleveland Police Department said 30 guns were stolen last year, and seven so far this year. They said there may be an upward trend. In Collegedale, they haven't had any guns reported stolen yet this year, but there were three stolen specifically from cars in 2022.
Cleveland Police Sergeant Russell Fredericks said the vast majority of guns are stolen from cars that are left unlocked because it's a crime of convenience.
"A lot of what we see is basically targets of opportunity. If the doors are open, they're checking door handles, people forget to lock their cars, people leave their guns in their cars. You're typically going to end finding several guns if you hit a big enough area," he explained.
Assistant Chief of Police in Collegedale, Jamie Heath said this isn't a new trend. Those stolen guns are more than likely to be used to commit crimes in other cities.
"I know that there were some in years past that were used for different crimes inside the city of Chattanooga. They were recovered, one in particular I can remember was recovered in a carjacking," said Heath.
Those guns don't always stay in Southeast Tennessee. Sergeant Fredericks explained they're being shipped and traded all across the country.
"They're used in all sorts of crimes, from drug crimes to violent crimes to homicides. Guns are a hot commodity and you have people who, if that's the way to get a gun that's not traceable to them, then they're going to use them for whatever they can find."
Local law enforcement said the best thing you can do with your gun is to keep it in a locked safe or in your possession because you never want to leave it unattended.
"I know it's easy to forget your guns in your car, I don't think a lot of people leave them in there intentionally, but you do need to be responsible for that because these guns are going to end up in the hands of people that probably don't need to have them and being used for stuff you prefer they not be," added Fredericks.
Both police departments ask guns owners to take an extra second, remember to bring your firearm inside, and make sure you lock your car.