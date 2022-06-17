Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally honored victims of violent crime and their families during a ceremony and bill signing.
In 14 days, Tennessee will have the toughest penalties in the entire nation for violent criminals. They will be required to serve a hundred percent of their sentence.
“If I was a criminal on July 1, I would not be coming to Tennessee,” Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton said.
The bill include crimes like attempted first-degree murder, second-degree murder, vehicular homicide resulting from intoxication, and a many other Class A felony crimes.
Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond said this bill gives the saying 'You do the crime, you do the time' true meaning.
“As the word begins to spread, I think you will find less criminal activity out there. It will take a while to spread but I think this is a step in the right direction,” Hammond said.
The bill allows lower-level violent criminals to earn programming credits that may reduce their sentence from 100 to 85 percent for crimes like burglary, kidnapping, or arson and several other crimes.
Sexton said the bill has been in the works for several years.
“The Lt. Gov. and I traveled the state and we sat down with sheriffs and victims’ families and we say what is the number thing we can do and they always talk about sentencing for violent criminals because what they have is the same criminals committing crimes 10, 12, 14, 15 times in a rap sheet,” Sexton said.
The bill also supports victims and the families of victims.
They no longer have to relive the horrific crimes committed against them when offenders are up for parole, year after year allowing healing to finally begin.
“I am happy for victims and their families because as Lt. Gov. Randy McNally said there is a lot of people if we had this 20 years ago they would still have their family members or they wouldn't have become a victim,” Sexton said.
Sexton says this is just one piece of criminal reform, the next step is figuring out a way to keep the youth away from criminal activity.