Following the deadly shooting in Nashville, we are hearing from state lawmakers about the incident.
Representative Yusuf Hakeem said it is disheartening that this happened in our state.
He sends his condolences to the families who lost a loved one, and took the opportunity to raise issue with state gun laws.
Tennessee Representative Yusuf Hakeem believes guns are too accessible for Tennesseans and that state requirements need to be stronger.
“We know guns can be dangerous and we have to be mindful of those people who may have, I don't know if this person had mental health issues or whatever but that is a possibility. Who gets their hands on guns makes a difference,” Hakeem said.
Hakeem said it is past time for Tennessee lawmakers to take this matter seriously.
“We don't look at this until it impacts us personally, why should we have to wait until it impacts us personally to want to put in guidelines and guardrails,” Hakeem said.
Hakeem anticipates that the deadly school shooting in Nashville will be a topic of discussion during legislative session this week.
He said it would be difficult but not impossible to come up with a bill to strengthen or improve gun laws in the state.
“There are committees that are still open that a bill of this nature could still be put into place, but that is going to have to be the will on the part of the legislators to make such changes and look beyond what manufactures of guns bring to the state,” Hakeem said.
He said instead lawmakers need to look at the lives that are lost as a result of guns and little regulation.