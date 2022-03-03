Some state lawmakers want to see a study conducted about the possibility of an Amtrak rail line in the Volunteer State.
If passed, HB 2278, would have Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations (TACIR) study the cost and feasibility of expanding a passenger railroad service in the state.
Rep. Yusuf Hakeem of Hamilton County supports the bill.
He said there have been discussions about placing Amtrak hubs in the four major cities in Tennessee such as Chattanooga, Knoxville, Memphis, and Nashville.
"What we're attempting to do is join other cities like Bristol, Tennessee, which has a relationship with Virginia Railroad System," Hakeem said. "We can come down from D.C. through Virginia into Tennessee."
It's a move Hakeem believes would allow people to travel to different cities in a more efficient way.
"We love our cars but sometimes on the roads it can really get backed up," Hakeem said.
In November, President Biden signed a massive infrastructure package, which included $66 million for Amtrak services.
Amtrak has proposed using some of this funding to build a passenger railway connection from Nashville to Chattanooga to Atlanta.
Rep. Hakeem believes this could be used for business and leisure travel.
"This would be something that would be useful to all of our citizens," Hakeem said.