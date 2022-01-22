"This is legislation is because scientists, doctors, and even parents have felt like that if their children could get more sleep and school started a little later they would make better grades," said Senator Gilmore. "Miss less days, not as tardy, so it seems like it's a win-win."
"I see young people standing at bus stops when it's still dark so it could also improve their safety," said Senator Gilmore.
"I think that a later start time would be a great idea," said Proctor, "It would allow more sleep in the morning. Studies have shown it improves attendance and grades."
"Maybe allow time for breakfast (for my daughter) and just being able to be more mentally alert when she gets to school," said Proctor.
"I don't think that hour is going to make any difference cus' nobody is going to be sleeping at night anyway as teenagers," said Evans.
She said it makes things more difficult for parents to pick up kids at different times.
"Make the dismissal work. Because at Brainerd they were done 2:15- all my kids that had jobs could go home get ready for work," said Evans.
"Hopefully we can convince our colleagues that this (passing the bill) is the right step to do," concluded Senator Gilmore.