High school kids
A new bill has been introduced by Tennessee lawmakers that would give older students more time to sleep by delaying the start time in public schools.
 
Tennessee Representative John Ray Clemmons (District 55) and Senator Brenda Gilmore (District 19) filed the bill this week.
 
Hamilton County public Middle School and High School students could be starting school at a later time. The bill would have High School students start the day no earlier than 8:30 am and Middle School students no earlier than 8:00 am.

"This is legislation is because scientists, doctors, and even parents have felt like that if their children could get more sleep and school started a little later they would make better grades," said Senator Gilmore. "Miss less days, not as tardy, so it seems like it's a win-win."
 
She said there was more to it more than that. 

"I see young people standing at bus stops when it's still dark so it could also improve their safety," said Senator Gilmore.
 
Wendy Proctor's daughter goes to East Hamilton High School.

"I think that a later start time would be a great idea," said Proctor, "It would allow more sleep in the morning. Studies have shown it improves attendance and grades."
 
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommended more sleep for High School students and said it was healthier for them. 

"Maybe allow time for breakfast (for my daughter) and just being able to be more mentally alert when she gets to school," said Proctor.
 
Sue Evans, a retired Hamilton County School teacher is against the bill and hopes it doesn't pass.

"I don't think that hour is going to make any difference cus' nobody is going to be sleeping at night anyway as teenagers," said Evans.
 
She also doesn't think it's fair that elementary school kids are not included in the bill.

She said it makes things more difficult for parents to pick up kids at different times.

"Make the dismissal work. Because at Brainerd they were done 2:15- all my kids that had jobs could go home get ready for work," said Evans.

"Hopefully we can convince our colleagues that this (passing the bill) is the right step to do," concluded Senator Gilmore.
 

Tags

Reporter

Karen Aguilar joined the Local 3 News team as a reporter in October 2020. Before joining Local 3, she was a reporter with Spectrum News in Central New York.

Recommended for you