Tennessee lawmaker working to provide solution to teacher shortage

Several school systems across the Tennessee Valley are still dealing with staffing shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It's a problem that shut down some Cleveland City schools in the fall.
Could a new piece of legislation provide a solution?
Earlier this month, Sen. Ken Yager introduced Senate Bill 2702, which is geared toward increasing the number of substitute teachers for school districts.
It would allow retired teachers to work and still get benefits.
Currently, the benefits are capped at 120 days.
"It allows retirees to come back to the schools for an unlimited period of time subject, of course, to annual review for the school board each year," Yager said.
The bill will move toward the committee process.