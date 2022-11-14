A new Tennessee-only jackpot game, with drawings every day, has been launched by the Tennessee Education Lottery.
The “Daily Tennessee Jackpot” costs $1 per play and has a Quick Cash feature for $1 for the chance to win up to $500 instantly.
The jackpots start at $30,000 and increase until won.
“The Lottery keeps its games creative, fresh and exciting, which helps us accomplish our mission of raising valuable dollars for education programs in the state,” said Rebecca Paul, Lottery president and CEO. “We’re proud to have raised more than $6.6 billion for these programs, and new games like Daily Tennessee Jackpot will appeal to those players who enjoy jackpot games.”
Other details about the Tennessee-only game include:
- Additional Daily Tennessee Jackpot details:
- Select 5 numbers from a field of 1 to 38.
- Drawings held every night at approximately 9:00pm CT/10:00pm ET.
- Overall odds to win a jackpot: 1 in 501,942.
- Overall odds to win a prize: 1 in 8.36.
- Overall odds to win a Quick Cash prize: 1 in 5.24