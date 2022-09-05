Tennessee has had a "right to work" law on its books for 75 years, but this November state voters will be asked to decide if they want to make it a part of the state's constitution that no one can be compelled to join a union or pay union dues as a condition of their employment.
The effort is being led by Tennessee business leaders with the backing of Republican Gov. Bill Lee.
Former Gov. Bill Haslam, also a Republican, is serving as treasurer of the effort, organized as the Yes on 1 Committee. It has the active involvement of the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry in promoting the amendment.
