TFP staff Photo by Robin Rudd / Flag-bearers and attendees move to south side of the Walnut Street Bridge for the ceremony during the Chattanooga Festival of Black Arts & Ideas's 3rd Annual Juneteenth Independence Day Commemoration, "A Bridge Over Troubled Waters," on June 19, 2020.

NASHVILLE –– The Tennessee House on Thursday gave final approval to legislation pressed by Republican Gov. Bill Lee to designate Juneteenth as a legal state holiday.

Members of the GOP–led House approved the measure on a 61–18 vote, with 10 members present but not voting.

Juneteenth, already a federal holiday, commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger issued a proclamation declaring the freedom of Black slaves in Texas as federal troops took control of that state.

Juneteenth is currently recognized as a Day of Special Observance in Tennessee. Legislation making it a legal state holiday passed the Senate as Senate Bill 269 last month.

