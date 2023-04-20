NASHVILLE –– The Tennessee House on Thursday gave final approval to legislation pressed by Republican Gov. Bill Lee to designate Juneteenth as a legal state holiday.
Members of the GOP–led House approved the measure on a 61–18 vote, with 10 members present but not voting.
Juneteenth, already a federal holiday, commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger issued a proclamation declaring the freedom of Black slaves in Texas as federal troops took control of that state.
Juneteenth is currently recognized as a Day of Special Observance in Tennessee. Legislation making it a legal state holiday passed the Senate as Senate Bill 269 last month.
