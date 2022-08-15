School is back in session and students are back in their commuting routine. The Tennessee Highway Patrol in Bradley County is working to keep students safe throughout every ride of their day.
"Inspecting buses is a year-round process. we have around 11,000 buses that includes daycare buses as well then our trooper inspectors have to go out and inspect these all year long," Lieutenant Bobby Clevenger said.
Bus inspection is the number one priority before students can get onboard for a new school day. Lieutenant Clevenger said THP looks for any defects, regardless of whether the issues are major or minor.
"Outside the bus they're going to be looking at all of the lights, making sure all of the lights are functioning properly, making sure the stop signs coming out and retracting properly and flashing they're going to be checking all of the emergency exits as well," He said.
Inside the bus, Clevenger said they look for things like making sure the seats are bolted down, there are no cracks or rust, and no rips or tears in the padding of the seat.
"These are all defects we are looking for to ensure the bus is as safe as possible. Another thing they will also be expecting is the windshield... making sure there is no clutter on the dash that could block vision of the driver because it's very important the driver is able to see the children crossing in front of the bus without any kind of obstruction to the vision," He said.
The way students sit on the bus is important too. He encourages them to sit properly and follow the ridership rules when they are riding on the bus.
"The school bus is an extension of the classroom the rules should be followed at all times," He said.
He also encourages drivers to remember the rules of the road when they are around a school bus.
"This is that time of year again that school has started back in all counties now in our state we just want to remind everybody that when you do see a school bus and the lights flashing...the stop sign is extended out...stop look around there may be students crossing the roadway and once the bus and the lights go off and the stop sign retracted back in...then proceed with caution," He said.
The biggest issue buses face are motorists not stopping for buses. He suggests drivers should always be vigilant with traffic safety and follow the rules to keep students safe.