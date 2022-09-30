The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released the names of the two people killed in a crash in Sequatchie County Thursday night.
It happened shortly after 10:30pm at the intersection of Highway 28 and John Burch Road in Dunlap.
The THP says 18-year-old Austin Mofifitt and 19-year-old Alexis McCann, both of Dunlap, were killed when they were T-boned by a Freightliner truck.
The THP says Mofifitt ran a stop sign while driving east on John Burch Road when the crash happened.
The driver of the truck was not hurt and was not charged.
