On Tuesday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said that the state has the fewest number of "distressed" counties in the state's history.
A "distressed" county ranks among the 10 percent most economically distressed counties in the nation.
Lee's office explained that “Economic status designations are identified through a composite measure of each county's three-year average unemployment rate, per capita market income, and poverty rate. Based on these indicators, each county is then categorized as distressed, at-risk, transitional, competitive or attainment.”
According to the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), Grundy and Morgan counties advanced out of the distressed designation this year, reducing the total number of distressed counties from 15 to eight since 2019.
Considered to be “at-risk” are Grundy, Sequatchie, Rhea and Meigs Counties.
The eight distressed counties in Tennessee are Lake, Hardeman, Perry, Clay, Bledsoe, Scott, Hancock and Cocke.
"In 2019, we began an administration-wide mission to expand opportunity for Tennesseans in rural areas, and our strategic workforce and infrastructure investments have resulted in an historic reduction of our state’s distressed counties,” said Gov. Lee. “What happens in rural Tennessee matters to all of Tennessee. As Tennessee experiences unprecedented economic growth and job creation, we’ll continue our work to prioritize rural communities so that Tennesseans in every county can thrive.”