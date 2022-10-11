Gov. Bill Lee is making $100 million available for police departments and sheriff's offices, across the state, to fund projects aimed at lowering crime rates.
Chattanooga Police and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office are in line to receive nearly $2 million in state funding to help fight crime. Gov. Bill Lee is making $100 million available for localities to "strengthen public safety" and battle rising crime rates, across the state. On Tuesday morning, he announced his Violent Crime Intervention Fund, inviting local law enforcement agencies and departments to apply for grant money.
In a press release, the governor's office says the funds were included in Lee's Fiscal Year '22-'23 budget. If awarded, local police and sheriffs can use for "...evidence-based crime intervention models, hiring and training of specialized violent crime units, purchase and application of technology and equipment and law enforcement-led partnerships with community organizations to disrupt and prevent violent crime."
Cleveland Police and the Bradley County Sheriff's Office combined are set to receive more than $800,000. Applications will be accepted through next January. How much of the fund will be dispersed to each jurisdiction will be determined by an as-of-yet unreleased formula with "...additional access to a pool of supplemental funds available to agencies that enter into collaborations or regional partnerships."
All together, the area could see nearly $5.5 million of the $100 million made available.
Allocations earmarked for police and sheriff forces in the Local 3 News viewing area are as follows:
Hamilton Co.
Chattanooga Police Department - $ 1,631,583
Collegedale Police Department - $ 93,374
East Ridge Police Department - $ 190,762
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office - $ 332,442
Lookout Mountain Police Department - $ 76,701
Red Bank Police Department - $ 120,564
Signal Mountain Police Department - $ 78,753
Bradley Co.
Bradley County Sheriff's Office - $ 288,065
Charleston Police Department - $ 77,898
Cleveland Police Department - $ 515,163
McMinn Co.
Athens Police Department - $ 188,579
Calhoun Police Department - $ 62,889
Englewood Police Department - $ 66,224
Etowah Police Department - $ 83,666
McMinn County Sheriff's Office - $ 138,047
Niota Police Department - $ 65,967
Sweetwater Police Department - $ 94,696
Marion Co.
Kimball Police Department - $ 57,029
Marion County Sheriff's Office - $ 101,577
Monteagle Police Department - $ 54,635
New Hope Police Department - $ 20,000
Powell's Crossroads Police Department - $ 20,000
South Pittsburg Police Department - $ 52,498
Whitwell Police Department - $ 54,122
Rhea Co.
Dayton Police Department - $ 85,804
Graysville Police Department - $ 70,242
Rhea County Sheriff's Office - $ 115,901
Spring City Police Department - $ 71,354
Polk Co.
Benton Police Department - $ 52,583
Copperhill Police Department - $ 20,000
Polk County Sheriff's Office - $ 85,930
Bledsoe Co.
Bledsoe County Sheriff's Office - $ 47,065
Pikeville Police Department $ 39,455
Meigs Co.
Decatur Police Department - $ 43,815
Meigs County Sheriff's Office - $ 67,158
Sequatchie Co.
Dunlap Police Department - $ 59,719
Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office - $ 62,883
Grundy Co.
Grundy County Sheriff's Office - $ 96,913
Tracy City Police Department - $ 39,369
You can view the full list of impacted agencies here.
Localities can apply here.