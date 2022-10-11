Gov. Bill Lee is making $100 million available for police departments and sheriff's offices, across the state, to fund projects aimed at lowering crime rates. 

Chattanooga Police and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office are in line to receive nearly $2 million in state funding to help fight crime. Gov. Bill Lee is making $100 million available for localities to "strengthen public safety" and battle rising crime rates, across the state. On Tuesday morning, he announced his Violent Crime Intervention Fund, inviting local law enforcement agencies and departments to apply for grant money.

In a press release, the governor's office says the funds were included in Lee's Fiscal Year '22-'23 budget. If awarded, local police and sheriffs can use for "...evidence-based crime intervention models, hiring and training of specialized violent crime units, purchase and application of technology and equipment and law enforcement-led partnerships with community organizations to disrupt and prevent violent crime."

Cleveland Police and the Bradley County Sheriff's Office combined are set to receive more than $800,000. Applications will be accepted through next January. How much of the fund will be dispersed to each jurisdiction will be determined by an as-of-yet unreleased formula with "...additional access to a pool of supplemental funds available to agencies that enter into collaborations or regional partnerships."

All together, the area could see nearly $5.5 million of the $100 million made available.

Allocations earmarked for police and sheriff forces in the Local 3 News viewing area are as follows: 

Hamilton Co.

Chattanooga Police Department - $ 1,631,583

Collegedale Police Department - $ 93,374

East Ridge Police Department - $ 190,762

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office - $ 332,442

Lookout Mountain Police Department - $ 76,701

Red Bank Police Department - $ 120,564

Signal Mountain Police Department - $ 78,753

Bradley Co.

Bradley County Sheriff's Office - $ 288,065

Charleston Police Department - $ 77,898

Cleveland Police Department - $ 515,163

McMinn Co.

Athens Police Department - $ 188,579

Calhoun Police Department - $ 62,889

Englewood Police Department - $ 66,224

Etowah Police Department - $ 83,666

McMinn County Sheriff's Office - $ 138,047

Niota Police Department - $ 65,967

Sweetwater Police Department - $ 94,696

Marion Co.

Kimball Police Department - $ 57,029

Marion County Sheriff's Office - $ 101,577

Monteagle Police Department - $ 54,635

New Hope Police Department - $ 20,000

Powell's Crossroads Police Department - $ 20,000

South Pittsburg Police Department - $ 52,498

Whitwell Police Department - $ 54,122

Rhea Co.

Dayton Police Department - $ 85,804

Graysville Police Department - $ 70,242

Rhea County Sheriff's Office - $ 115,901

Spring City Police Department - $ 71,354

Polk Co.

Benton Police Department - $ 52,583

Copperhill Police Department - $ 20,000

Polk County Sheriff's Office - $ 85,930

Bledsoe Co.

Bledsoe County Sheriff's Office - $ 47,065

Pikeville Police Department $ 39,455

Meigs Co.

Decatur Police Department - $ 43,815

Meigs County Sheriff's Office - $ 67,158

Sequatchie Co.

Dunlap Police Department - $ 59,719

Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office - $ 62,883

Grundy Co.

Grundy County Sheriff's Office - $ 96,913

Tracy City Police Department - $ 39,369

