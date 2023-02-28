Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said a high-school yearbook photo of himself as a teen wearing a cheerleader’s uniform, jewelry and wig is not at odds with the state’s upcoming restrictions on drag performances.
Legislation supported by Lee would make it a criminal offense to hold performances of drag shows in public places or in private places with minors in attendance.
The photo was posted over the weekend on Reddit, and progressive activist Justin Kanew — who runs the left-leaning Tennessee Holler website — asked Lee about the photo after Lee toured a Hendersonville elementary school.
“Do you remember dressing in drag in 1977, Governor? Remember this?” Kanew asked, showing a printout, apparently from the Franklin High School yearbook in Williamson County.
