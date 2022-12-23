Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday he has granted pardons to 16 people, including two women from Hamilton County and a Bradley County man. Lee will also commute the parole of a Meigs County man convicted in 1981 of first-degree murder.
"These cases came to me through the Board of Parole," Lee told reporters during a conference call, adding that was "important to note."
"After thoroughly reviewing the merits of each case, I have decided to grant 16 individuals executive clemency," Lee said. "Each individual case is unique and warranted consideration, and I thank the Board of Parole members for their thoughtful recommendations throughout this process."
Read more from our newspartners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.