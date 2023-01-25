The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday, providing a much-needed solution to the logistical challenges faced by East Tennessee farmers.
The plant will have the capacity to process up to 125 heads of cattle, pigs, or sheep a week, allowing farmers to meet consumer demand for local meat which has been growing since the pandemic.
Susan McKinney, executive director of the Appalachian Regional Commission & Development (ARC&D), said that local meat processing facilities will help create a more sustainable food system in the region.
This will be the first farmer-owned cooperative established in Tennessee in more than 50 years.
Previously, Tennessee residents voiced concerns about the processing plant.
A meeting of the Jonesborough Regional Planning Commission brought up several concerns for nearby subdivisions including the value of their homes, unpleasant smells, noise from the facility, amount of traffic, and effects on water quality.