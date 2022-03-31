Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn was in the Tennessee Valley on Thursday to tour a new education facility.
She spent the day in Bradley County, touring a facility and learning more about how it will soon impact students and the community in a positive way.
Schwinn got to tour Bradley County Schools' PIE Innovation Center.
The facility is designed to get students workforce ready and on a career path before graduation.
Also, it is for adults who want to start one.
They have partnered with 39 different companies, providing a variety of career choices.
Each company has their own space to operate in, giving students a full experience of what is ahead.
Tennessee Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn was beyond impressed with the long term investment.
“I have seen dozens and dozens and dozens of high schools in Tennessee across the county, and I have never seen anything like this. When you think about the visual of what high schools should be, it should look like this. Whether you want to be an auto mechanic, welder, or a teacher, or a doctor, there is something for you here. It is a beautiful thing for students to get those hands-on experiences and a head start into the careers that they will eventually choose after high school; this is incredible,” Schwinn said.
She hopes that the PIE Innovation Center is something that will be replicated throughout the state.
“It takes leadership; leadership in the district, leadership from business and industry, and leadership in the community. Seeing them come together on behalf of students and the people they serve here that is the special sauce to getting something like this done,” Schwinn said.
Kyle Page with Bradley County Schools' said he knows the district's role is to get the younger generation ready to help sustain the community.
“They do not know unless they are exposed. So, exposure is key to everything as far as the students understanding what's out there and what needs to go on moving forward. We want our students to have that exposure before they go take on debt, we want them to know what they are getting into before they enter college if necessary,” Page said.
While the majority of the building is still under construction, Schwinn got a small taste of some of what students will be doing at the center.
“I did okay on the simulation when I was driving the truck. I still have some work to do on my 3D virtual experience; It brings me back to wanting to go back to high school and redo it again in a place like this,” Schwinn said.
The entire center will be officially open on October 14.