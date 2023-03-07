The Tennessee Department of Human Services will provide replacement Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits, or SNAP, to families who have suffered financial losses due to severe weather.
This assistance is available for existing SNAP recipients who lost food because of a power outage lasting 12 hours or longer, or due to a household misfortune.
President and Chief Executive Officer of the Chattanooga Area Food Bank Melissa Blevins said her organization is always ready to help for any type of disaster.
"Part of being a member of the Feeding America food bank network is that at a moment's notice, we can deploy resources into communities that might be effected by serve weather or tornados," Blevins said. "We're always willing and ready to step up in those situations."
Learn more about SNAP here.