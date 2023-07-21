Tennessee public school students are required to turn in the state department of health immunization certificate before returning to the classroom.
The list of required vaccinations are listed here.
Medical professionals say most children will be up tp date on their shots, but if they are not, out of pocket costs are expensive.
"To get those five or six shots without insurance, I mean you're probably looking at about $500 without insurance," said Access Family Pharmacist Dr. Phil Smith.
The Tennessee Department of Health has resources to help cover this cost. You can find out more about the Tennessee Vaccines for Children Program on their website.
"If you meet the income requirement, you can get it at reduced or no cost," said Hamilton County Health Department Director of Clinical Services Wendy Strange, " They can check your eligibility at the health department."
The Hamilton County Health Department will be at the Hamilton County School District Back to School Bash. That is scheduled for Saturday, August 5 from 10:00 A.M. until 1 P.M.