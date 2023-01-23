The Tennessee Department of Health is turning down federal funded grant money for HIV testing, prevention, and treatment from the CDC.
Cempa Community Care officials were made aware of the decision through the United Way of Greater Nashville.
United Way administers the grant on behalf of the state to organizations that work to prevent and assist people that have HIV.
The Tennessee Department of Health will stop accepting grants from the federal government to support their HIV program on May 31.
The letter released by the Department of Health reads in part:
"Historically, Tennessee has provided HIV surveillance, testing, and prevention services through a CDC pass-through grant from the federal government. These arrangements were made under prior administrations, and this administration is examining areas where it can decrease its reliance on federal funding and assume increased independence."
Cempa Community Care CEO Shannon Burger-Stephenson said the organization was blindsided by the state's department of health decision.
“We are still waiting on some clarity from the state to understand the why. I would like to presume that maybe it is an unintended consequence of free consideration of these grants, that maybe they didn't recognize how we would be impacted as well as some of our other community partners across the state,” Stephenson said.
The decision will result in a loss of 754-thousand dollars per year for Cempa; Stephenson said it puts their HIV-related programs at risk.
“Just last week, we have a new HIV positive come through our STEP TN program. It is one of the programs that are potentially impacted, so if we are going to keep fighting HIV spread, we need these programs to continue,” Stephenson said.
On top of the at-risk programs, this shakes up their staffing situation as well.
“We have 14 staff that are in one way or another funded through some of these programs. We have been very forth coming with our staff and letting them know that we are getting down to the bottom of it to figure out why we don't want them to be scared of losing their jobs, we are going to fight this,” Stephenson said.
We reached out to the Hamilton County Health Department about the situation and were give a brief statement that reads:
"The HCHD was recently notified that TDH will be making transitions in both funding and program activities in the HIV program. We do not have any specifics on what that means for ourselves or our community partners and await further information from TDH."
The Tennessee Department of Health's goal is for new service contracts to be in place on June 1 for HIV prevention and surveillance measures.