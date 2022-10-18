The US Department of Education has sent a warning to Tennessee saying the state must make changes to student testing or risk losing part of its federal funding.
The department identified several findings related to Tennessee Department of Education's state assessments that were administered in the 2018-2019 school year.
But the state department of education has formed a plan to address the issues.
Here is the warning from the federal government and the state’s plan to address the issues:
