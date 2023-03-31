Tennessee TN gun protest capital

Students, parents and others demonstrate at the state Capitol for new gun restrictions on Thursday, following the shooting deaths of three children and staffers earlier this week at The Covenant School in Nashville. 

 TFP photo

A Democratic lawmaker Thursday questioned a move by Senate Judiciary Chairman Todd Gardenhire to halt further consideration of all gun bills this year, saying it impacts his bill to require gun owners to secure their firearms and ammunition safely in vehicles and boats.

The measure is backed by Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, who presides over a city with one of the nation's highest gun-theft rates.

Gardenhire, R-Chattanooga, who along with other committee members is already at odds with some fellow Republicans over a separate bill that has been amended to exclude long guns, including semi-automatic rifles, from a permitless carry measure, said he made the decision Wednesday to halt further consideration of all gun bills, regardless of party.

Read more from our newspartners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

