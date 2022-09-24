Authorities arrested a Tennessee husband and wife Tuesday following a multi-county manhunt.
According to a release from the Roane County Sheriff's Office, Christopher and Jacklyn Walker are behind car thefts throughout Tennessee and Kentucky. They're both charged with theft of property over $10,000 and being held without bond. The sheriff's office says the pair will also face several felony charges from other jurisdictions.
The Monroe, McMinn, Meigs, and Loudon Sheriff's Offices assisted in the manhunt. As well as Sweetwater Police, US Marshalls, and the Knox County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit