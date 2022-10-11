Investigators have found that the former director of the Meigs County Emergency Communications District misappropriated more than $1 million over the course of almost a decade.
According to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, at least $1,084,188.60 was misappropriated from July of 2011 to February of 2021.
The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office says the money was misappropriated by falsifying invoices from both real and fictitious vendors and then cashing district checks that were written to pay the phony invoices.
The former director was not identified in a news release from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.
A district attorney’s was notified of the incident; however, no charges will be file due to the death of the former director in February of 2021.