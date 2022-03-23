The 2022 county profiles for child well-being reports were recently released by the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth.
The reports break down demographics, health, economic well-being, family and community, and education.
Hamilton County’s best rankings include a low rate of child abuse or neglect cases and a high median household income.
The county's biggest challenges include having one of the highest rates of school suspension and lowest high school graduation rates in the state.
Executive Director Richard Kennedy and Communication Specialist Kylie Graves said the agency has been pushing out county profiles for the past six or seven years.
"What my hope is for the county profiles and the data are that the county leaders, the community leaders, the folks who live in the community can use this as a tool to be able to look at and say we are doing really good in category one and two,” Kennedy said.
Hamilton County comes in at number 41 on the list, which is considered in the top half of Tennessee counties.
"We provide recommendations on the back for how to improve on the outcomes that a county may be struggling in. We really focus on making the recommendations by both things that can be implemented by state leaders, county leaders, but also educators themselves, non-profit workers,” Graves said.
Graves said because of the Coronavirus outbreak the newly released data dates back to 2020 instead of 2021.
In Hamilton County, from 2019 to 2020, the county rank improved from 48 to 41.
The education also jumped from 69 to 56 with improvements in young adult college enrollment and completion rates, school expulsion rates, and TEIS participation rates.
While high school graduation rates and third to eighth-grade reading and math proficiency rates have slightly dropped, Graves believes that is due to the pandemic.
The economic well-being rank dropped from 15 to 20 with median household income, child poverty, and fair market rent rates holding steady.
"In some way, I hate ranking the counties because just putting a number on a county of here is how you are doing. That does not capture the whole picture of what is going on,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy does not want the data to come across as if the counties are not working to make improvements.
He said when the county profiles are released the agency always gets good feedback from them.
"I think what is clear with this is every county wants to do better with outcomes for their children, youth, and families wherever they rank in the list,” Kennedy said.
Click here to read your county profile.