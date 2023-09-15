The Tennessee Building Commission approved a plan to build a New Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute on Thursday.
"We believe that the best option when considering the budget, the schedule, the proximity to local staff resources and mental health needs is to remain on a small portion of the 86 acres the state owns on Moccasin Bend," said Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Commissioner Marie Williams.
The plan right now is for the facility to be built in the same spot as the existing institute, which will add about 200 additional beds to the hospital.
Commissioner Marie Williams said the plan has been a long time coming.
“This is an item that we've been working on for many years. An item that we are so, so excited that we're here about today. We want to thank those members in the audience that have come in support, as well as those who have concerns,” said Commissioner Williams.
Moccasin Bend has been a national historic landmark for almost 40 years.
"Moccasin Bend contains so many layers of history and these nonconforming outliers happened before we fully realized and had well documented examples of just how important this land is," National Park Partners Executive Director Tricia King Mims.
The current institute was built back in 1960.
It’s unclear as to when construction will begin.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story.