The Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators hosted its first town hall meeting of the year in Chattanooga on Thursday as part of a state-wide tour.
The state representatives stopped in the Scenic City to talk about legislation that passed this year, including the controversial third grade retention law.
Senator Raumesh Akbari said the state can expect changes next year.
"This law was always adjusted, and it that won't go into effect until next year, where you can actually use benchmark exams and a combination of the TCAP," Senator Akbari said.
She said it's important to address literacy at the third grade level, but the current legislation has not been successful.
The Black Caucus met again in Knoxville on Friday, and they'll be in Nashville and Memphis next week.