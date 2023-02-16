Tennessee Republican lawmakers are mounting a new effort to limit local primary elections so that only those who declare a political party in advance can participate in that party’s primary — rather than letting voters select the party ballot of their choice on election day.
The measure, House Bill 405, cleared its first panel Wednesday on a voice vote in the Elections and Campaign Finance Subcommittee. Should it eventually pass the full House and Senate, it would take effect in August 2024, when there is a state and federal primary.
“Currently in the state of Tennessee, all voters are registered as unaffiliated voters right now,” freshman Rep. Bryan Richey, R-Alcoa, told subcommittee members. “You’re only picking a particular party whether it’s Republican or Democrat when you actually go in on that primary day to select that ballot.”
