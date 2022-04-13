As the Tennessee Senate moves into its final decisions of what is included in this year's budget, the Alzheimer's Association is pressing state representatives for support on a bill that would create respite for family caregivers.
Rachel Blackhurst with the Tennessee's Alzheimer's Association said people have a misconception of Alzheimer's and believe it's just forgetfulness, but it is a disease that not only affects your memory but one's ability to walk and speak as well.
In Tennessee, more than 120,000 people are suffering from Alzheimer's disease and over 360,000 caregivers in the state are nursing someone with Alzheimer's or Dementia.
"So you're not just helping someone get through the day, you're helping them get out of bed, you're feeding them, often times dealing with very intense hallucinations...and those caregivers are the people on the front line," said Blackhurst.
It can be a heavy load to care for someone with the debilitating disease. Martin Penny, the Associate State Director of Advocacy for AARP Tennessee, said it takes a toll on them emotionally and physically when your loved one becomes a sole priority.
"These are folks in these caregiver positions that have given up careers, given up being able to connect within their community, in their church families and religious communities to take on these roles," said Martin.
That's why Blackhurst and Penny are advocating for funding on the Colonel Thomas G. Bowden Memorial Act. It would create a pilot program for free or reduced-cost home and community respite care, allowing families to take a moment to focus on their own health and other responsibilities.
"Providing a little more support for these families will allow them to keep their loved ones at home or in the home for as long as possible," said Blackhurst.
The program would also help to delay putting a family member in costly long term care facilities. Blackhurst said the state covers 60% of all the cost of people in care facilities, so the longer people can stay home, the more the state saves.
"Our nursing homes do great work, but those cost between 73, 74, to 75,000 dollars annually to the state, when we look at aging in place that saves the state a lot of money," said Penny.
He said it is about $40,000 a year to support someone in their home. The main goal is to let family members age in place, Penny explained.
If funded and passed the 3-tier pilot program would provide relief for 150 caregivers taking care of someone with Alzheimer's or Dementia. Blackhurst and Penny hope the program will eventually be expanded to help all the needs in Tennessee.
Before the bill becomes law it must get funded by the state legislature. Right now, it's headed to the Senate and House finance committees before the final decision.