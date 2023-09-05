In a significant bipartisan effort encompassing a coalition of 54 states and territories, Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has lent his support to a compelling letter urging Congress to investigate the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) in the exploitation of children through child sexual abuse material (CSAM).
The coalition also advocates for legislative measures to safeguard children against such abuses.
Attorney General Skrmetti emphasized the urgency of addressing the issue, stating, "We should do all we can to research and understand AI's impact, deter exploitation, and protect our children from any harmful effects of this technology. We were not vigilant enough during the rise of social media, and a generation of kids is paying the price. We cannot afford to make the same mistake again."
The coalition's letter outlines that AI is increasingly being employed to generate CSAM, including the creation of 'deepfakes.' AI tools can swiftly produce these disturbing images by analyzing genuine photographs of exploited children and generating new explicit content featuring these victims in sexual positions.
This process involves superimposing one individual's face onto another's body. Furthermore, deepfakes can be generated by overlaying pictures of unharmed children found on the internet with images of abused children, thus creating new CSAM involving previously unvictimized minors.
Attorney General Skrmetti and the coalition are urging Congress to establish a commission focused specifically on studying how AI can exploit children and to take decisive action to deter and combat child exploitation, including expanding current restrictions on CSAM to cover AI-generated CSAM explicitly.
This bipartisan effort, led by South Carolina and co-sponsored by Mississippi, North Carolina, and Oregon, has garnered support from numerous states, including Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virgin Islands, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
This collective call to action underscores the pressing need for comprehensive measures to address the increasingly sophisticated use of AI in the exploitation of children and to protect the most vulnerable members of society.