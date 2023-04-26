Tennessee Arts Commission Arts Build Communities (ABC) Grant open now for local non-profits

ArtsBuild invites non-profit organizations in Hamilton County to apply for the Tennessee Arts Commission’s Arts Build Communities (ABC) grants of up to $5,000 for arts projects that broaden access to arts experiences, address community quality of life issues through the arts, or enhance sustainability of asset-based cultural enterprises.
ArtsBuild administers the ABC grants in Hamilton County.
Organizations must complete the grant application online by 11:59 p.m. CST on July 3, 2023.
A recorded informational session about the grant can be found on ArtsBuild’s YouTube channel.
For more details about the application and guidelines for the ABC grant program, visit the Tennessee Arts Commission’s website at https://tnartscommission.org/grants/arts-build-communities-grant/. For questions, contact Melissa Astin, Manager of Grants & Community Engagement, (423) 777-4214, melissa@artsbuild.com.
Last year, fourteen nonprofit organizations were funded, including Art 120, Be the Change Youth Initiative, Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattanooga, Chattanooga Historical Society, Contemporary Performing Arts of Chattanooga, Girls Inc. of Chattanooga, Keep Soddy-Daisy Beautiful, Move N Groove Kidz, Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center, Scenic City Shakespeare, Signal Centers, Inc., Songbirds Foundation, Inc., SPLASH, and The Chattery.