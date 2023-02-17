A new exhibit at Chattanooga's Tennessee Aquarium celebrates the diversity of marine wildlife found in the Southern Appalachia region.
Titled "Ridges to Rivers," the multi-sensory adventure highlights the stunning array of fishes, crayfishes, mollusks, and amphibians found here.
“I’m incredibly excited about this gallery,” says Dr. Anna George, the Aquarium’s vice president of conservation science and education. “I snorkeled in the ocean as a kid, but it wasn’t until I was well into my graduate program that I got to snorkel in a river.
The new gallery replaces Discovery Hall, a group of exhibits dating back to 2002. The new displays showcases more than three dozen species of fish found from high-altitude streams through the mainstem flow of the Tennessee River.
The new exhibit can be an ideal first stop for guests beginning their exploration of the River Journey building, which traces a raindrop’s downstream voyage from the mountains to the sea.
When visitors enter the gallery, they'll encounter a 22-foot-long exhibit recreating the many habitats offered by mountain streams flowing into the Upper Tennessee River.
“I’m looking forward to finding ways to encourage the fish to show off things like nest building or brightening up to their breeding colors,” says Aquarist II Avery Millard. “I think the kinds of things you’ll have a chance to see in Ridges to Rivers will be pretty eye-opening.
Visit the Tennessee Aquarium's website to learn more about the exhibit.