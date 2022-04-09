Tennessee Aquarium to celebrate 30 years in the Scenic City

The Tennessee Aquarium is celebrating its 30th anniversary with the community on Apr. 30.
On May 1, 1992, Chattanooga came together as the Tennessee Aquarium opened its doors, igniting the “Renaissance on the River.”
To celebrate 30 wonderful years, the public is invited to a Riverfront Celebration on Saturday, April 30th. The Aquarium is partnering with the Walk Run Pedal Jamz Festival® to offer a lineup of family activities, music, and fireworks to mark this milestone.
The festivities are free to all that attend and will include exciting activities.
