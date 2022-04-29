Thirty years ago this weekend, the transformation of downtown Chattanooga began. The Tennessee Aquarium changed our skyline, and our city.
It had been talked about for years. Something to jump start a city in need of a boost. “Nothing good ever happened north of 4th Street,” the locals would say.
Its model was the National Aquarium in Baltimore, and Chattanooga businessman Jack Lupton helped provide the leadership, and the funding to make it possible.
Construction began in 1988, and on May 1, 1992 the world’s largest fresh water aquarium opened its doors to visitors from near and far.
The $45-million investment has resulted in five billion dollars for Chattanooga’s economy. What was derided by critics as a “giant fish tank” spurred retail and tourism development that continues today. The aquarium itself doubled in size in 2005 when the Ocean Journey building opened alongside the original River Journey facility. Aquarium president Keith Sanford, a former banker, remembers opening day, and is still impressed by what he sees 30 years later: school buses arriving on a daily basis, and visitors from every state in the US, as well as countries from around the
world.
“It’s way more fun than going to work in a bank every morning,” Sanford said.
The Aquarium may be best known as a tourist attraction. But education has always been a key mission. Communications Manager Thom Benson has worked at the Aquarium for 16 years, and still considers himself as a student.
He said, “What I like most is, I’m surrounded by experts, conservationists who are respected by their colleagues at other zoos and aquariums, and just by being around them, I’m learning something new every day.”
At the 30-year mark, the Aquarium has drawn 26-million visitors, boosting the city’s tourism take to more than a billion dollars a year, paying off in jobs and quality of life. New businesses and restaurants have flourished within walking distance of the Aquarium.
Plans are in the works to keep it growing and evolving for years to come. New exhibits are introduced every few years, and meetings are underway to determine the next big thing to keep Aquarium patrons entertained.
The Aquarium will celebrate its 30th anniversary on Saturday with an all-day riverfront festival, kicking off with an early morning walk and bike ride, the Chattanooga River Market at 10 a.m., and live music starting at 11 a.m., with fireworks scheduled for 9 p.m.