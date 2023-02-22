According to a new nationwide survey, nearly one-third say they procrastinate on their taxes and wait until the last minute to file.
According to a Google search volume analysis for terms related to filing taxes late, Tennessee ranks No. 17 in the nation for tax filing procrastination.
Regarding cities procrastinating the most, Knoxville was ranked No. 16, Nashville was ranked No. 33, and Chattanooga was No. 46.
Additional statistics from the survey include:
- 69% don’t know the Tax Day filing deadline falls on April 18 this year.
- 28% say they don’t expect to receive a refund at all this year.
- Two-in-ten plan to spend their refund on essentials like groceries and gas.
- Nearly one-quarter (24%) expect a smaller refund this year compared to last year.
- Among the top reasons why Americans procrastinate on filing their taxes, 48% say it’s just too complicated and stressful, 37% say it’s too time-consuming, and more than one-quarter (28%) say they’re not in a rush to file because they won’t get a refund.
The analysis looked at more than 170 cities and all 50 states nationwide.
You can find the full survey provided by chamberofcommerce.org here.