Fifty million American adults plan to bet on Super Bowl LVII, according to the American Gambling Association. Where does the money go? What warning signs should users look for to head off a gambling addiction?
In 2022, the Volunteer State took in more than $68 million in taxes from gambling.
"We've seen gambling move from a trip to Vegas or Atlantic City, to a trip to a local casino, to now gambling on your phone,” says James Whalen, Director of the Institute for Gambling Education and Research.
Whalen has studied gambling for more than 20 years. After Tennessee allowed sports betting in November of 2020, he has noticed a change in clients looking for help.
“In the past year and a half, the average age of our clients has dropped about a decade. So, the norm now are young men, late 20s through mid 30s, and many of them are sports wagering,” says Whalen. “It doesn’t mean we're still not seeing people who gamble in other forms, but we definitely see more sports wagers.”
Whalen says he has seen sports betters for as long as he’s offered services, but he is glad Tennessee made regulations when launching gambling apps. He says safeguards implemented in the apps like self-excluding, feedback, and a tracker of money spent help.
“Let's find ways to help people play positively and not just have them empty their wallets,” says Whalen.
From placing your first bet, to looking out for warning signs of an addiction, there are key factors to keep in mind.
“I really firmly believe that if you want to test the waters, or if you're a sports gambler in general, the best thing to do is before you even get near a game this: decide what your financial limits are and then stick with them,” he says.
He encourages people to have honest and trusting relationships when using the state-sanctioned practice. Whalen says typically, the first sign of a gambling addiction is financial distress. He says if there is a strong pull to a game to place bets on a riskier decision, if you cannot stop, and lying to others about your actions are also signs.
“Maybe that's time to say, 'wait a minute, is this going in a direction that's going to hurt me?'” Whalen says. “Approach gambling with the idea that 'I'm here to have fun, I'm willing to lose all this money I'm going to bet.' That's key, rather than believing 'I'm going to make it all.' Trust you're going to lose the money.”
For January of 2023, the Tennessee Sports Wagering Advisory Council estimates unofficial totals are around $411 million wagered, and more than $7 million collected in privilege tax revenue.
Whalen says most of the funds are directed to Tennessee’s Education Fund from the Lottery, which provides scholarships and grants, like the Hope Scholarship. He says about 5% goes to the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
“Tennessee legislators, by putting the money in the hands of the Department of Mental Health, that was a great move there,” Whalen says. “I think they make smart informed moves on how to use their monies to effectively help people.”
Whalen says he doesn’t know yet if the 5% is sustainable enough at the rate Tennesseans are gambling, but the funds go a long way to provide a safety net for people who may be in harm’s way.
He says he doesn’t believe sports gamblers who are passionate for a certain team are the ones at risk. However, he says people who make wagers within multiple games at a time, could be.
If you or anyone you know may be struggling with a gambling addiction, call or text Tennessee REDLINE at 800-889-9789.