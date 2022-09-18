National Voter Registration Day is on September 20th this year.
If you’re already registered, make sure your information is current with the registrar’s office.
If you’re hoping to vote in the State and Federal General Election, you must be registered at least 30 days before Election Day. This means all voters must register before Tues., Oct. 11.
Several businesses in the Tennessee Valley usually plan events to assist Chattanoogans on National Registration Day.
To check if you are eligible to vote in Tennessee and/or more information on registering to vote, click here.
To be eligible to vote in Tennessee:
- You must be a citizen of the United States.
- You must be (18) years of age or older on or before the date of the next election.
- You must be a resident of Tennessee. (View Guidelines for Determining Residency and special considerations for Homeless Persons Residency and Non-resident Property Owners.)
- If you have been convicted of a felony, your eligibility to register and vote depends upon the crime you were convicted of and the date of your conviction. If your conviction made you ineligible, you may regain your eligibility if your conviction has been expunged or if you have had your voting rights restored, unless you were convicted of a crime that rendered you permanently ineligible to vote. View Eligibility to Vote after a Felony Conviction.
How and where to register to vote:
There are many ways to register to vote in Tennessee.
1. Residents can use the online voter registration to conveniently register to vote or update your voter registration.
2. Residents can also download and complete the Voter Registration Application and mail the application to your county election commission.
3. You can even pick up voter registration applications in person at the following locations:
- County Election Commission Offices
- County Clerk’s Offices
- Public Libraries
- Register of Deeds Offices
4. OR you can register during a transaction with one of the following agencies:
- Department of Health (WIC program)
- Department of Human Services
- Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities
- Department of Mental Health
- Department of Safety (motor vehicles division)
- Department of Veteran’s Affairs