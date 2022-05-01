A Tennessee based health group is touring around the state this week to let prosthetic patients meet one another and learn about a variety of prosthetic products.
For the first time Restorative Health Services Group will be hosting a Limb Loss Mobility Tour at all three of their locations in Chattanooga, Knoxville and Murfreesboro.
Brian Hays, Director of Sales and Marketing for the group said, a lot of time amputee patients aren't aware of all the services and products out there for them.
"When somebody goes through a trauma or they lose a limb and they go to the hospital and they're amputated, a lot of times there will be one provider on site and patients don't understand that they actually have the right to choose where they go," said Hays.
This is one of the reasons why the group is holding their tour. He said it's not only a thank you to their patients but a way to educate other amputee on vendors and products that may help them.
"One of them for example is a guy who is a limb loss patient who's developed a skin care product developed specifically for amputees."
For recent amputee patients, Hays says it can feel isolating. The event is a way for patients to meet and get a sense of community.
"That really is one of the biggest parts of why we're doing this. We'll have some of our patients who will be there during this. They've volunteered to be kind of the ambassadors on site to help the networking happen." explained Hays.
The event will allow patients, no matter where they received their prosthetic device, to get a free evaluation of their current one and try a new knee or foot device.
"The opportunity for them to try so many devices in one location is just, it's such a great opportunity for them so we're excited to put it on."
The tour is free and open to the public. It will start Monday, May 2nd at 8:30 a.m. at the Southeastern Orthotics and Prosthetics office in Chattanooga.