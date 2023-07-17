About 25 million acres in Canada have burned so far this year -- an area nearly as large as the state of Ohio -- and the fires are still burning.
Smoke from those fires has moved back into the Tennessee Valley.
Code orange means "unhealthy for the sensitive. If you have respiratory issues, asthma, bronchitis, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, and teens – reduce your time outdoors, especially with strenuous activities like walking instead of running so you don't breathe as hard.
During code orange air quality action days, residents and businesses are strongly encouraged to avoid the open burning of leaves, trash, and other materials and use gas-powered lawn and garden equipment to help reduce air pollution.