Tenn. store clerk killed during robbery in Johnson City

UPDATE: Two suspects have been arrested in the murder of 23-year-old gas station clerk Tava Woodard, Johnson City Police Department Chief Bill Church announced Wednesday.
Mark Anthony Sexton Jr., 41, and Mark Anthony Sexton III, 18, both of Johnson City, were arrested on Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery. Additionally, Sexton III was charged with possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony and tampering with evidence.
PREVIOUS STORY: A store clerk was shot and killed in Johnson City during a robbery early Friday morning, according to police.
The clerk has been identified as 23-year-old Tava Woodard, of Johnson City.
Police say the incident happened at approximately 12:55 a.m. Friday at the Roadrunner Market on N. Broadway Street.
Investigators have released photos of two suspects captured from the store's security video. They are asking for the public's assistance in identifying them.
Investigators are also asking for surrounding business owners to review their own surveillance videos from Thursday, June 1 to Friday, June 2 and notify them if the suspects appear.