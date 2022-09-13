A woman in Lafayette Georgia says her boyfriend fell through the floor of their apartment Saturday and are blaming it on neglected mold and mildew under their building.
We spoke with residents there as well as the management of Lafayette Town Creek Apartments who say they're are aware of the problem and are fixing it.
"There has to be mold, there is mosquitos everywhere, and you can smell it. It's disgusting," said tenant Whitney White.
Whitney White reached out to Local 3 News about mold in her apartment. White says they spoke to management five months ago about fixing a different hole in their apartment floor. She says they were impatient with management's slow response, so her boyfriend covered the hole with plywood hoping that would fix the problem.
"My boyfriend on Saturday, he fell through the floor, so I made a police report because like I said, I had been asking them to fix it," said White.
White says City Code Enforcement arrived on Monday, taking pictures of their apartment and of the space below the building where puddles of water have collected.
"He said it was the whole sub floor, he could tell the whole sub floor was messed up," said White.
The manager of Lafayette Town Creek apartments says White did not tell her about the hole but found out about the situation from another resident Tuesday morning.
The manager says a contractor was at the apartment within an hour working to replace the floor.
White's neighbor Frank Morris says for the past year he has been suffering from serious fungal infections on his toes and forehead. His nurse practitioner is the one who reported mold in his apartment to management, believing the mildew was affecting his health. Morris says his floor was replaced shortly after that.
"Every time you mop or try to clean it with a dry mop it comes apart, it just fell apart from mildew and mold," said Morris.
A Walker County Health Department spokesman told us the state of Georgia does not have control over mold in public or private housing. He said he feels sympathetic for the people asking for help but they typically refer tenants to look online for information on mold.
"I googled it, and it said it smells like a musty smell, and when you look in that hole right there you can obviously smell that. It's pretty bad," said White.
The apartment manager says they are aware of mold underneath the building and they are in the process of making repairs. They also say they're working with Code Enforcement for guidance.
But tenants at Town Creek Apartments say they want answers now. Morris thinks there is only one solution.
"They will move us out of these apartments right here into another apartment that does not have mildew or mold," said Morris.
We will be following up with tenants and management to see if the mold is cleared up.