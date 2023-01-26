The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) announced that nearly 150 volunteer fire departments across the state will receive grants in 2023.
According to a press release from the TDCI, the grants are part of the historic $5 million Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program.
Out of the 147 departments chosen for the grants, 10 of them are in the Tennessee Valley including the South Pittsburg VFD, Decatur Fire Department, Mowbray VFD, Niota Rural VFD, Englewood Rural Fire Department, Athens Rural Fire/McMinn County Rescue Squad, Tri-Community VFD, Jasper Highlands VFD, City Of Pikeville VFD, and the Rhea County Fire Department.
Applications for the grants were accepted from November 1 to December 1, 2022 and 191 departments applied. The applications were reviewed, scored, and submitted to a seven-member committee for the final award selection.
According to the press release, volunteer fire departments are crucial to providing fire safety in Tennessee as over 70% of the Volunteer State’s fire departments are staffed entirely by volunteers. Of Tennessee’s 19,510 active firefighters, an estimated 11,229 are volunteers.
The grants will be used to purchase firefighting equipment or to help volunteer departments meet local matching requirements for federal equipment grants.
During the program’s inaugural year in 2020, 41 departments were awarded $500,000 for equipment purchases through the program. In 2022, 62 fire departments received grants totaling $1 million.