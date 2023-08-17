Good Thursday. it should be a nice evening with clear skies and temps falling through the 80s.
Friday we will start with temps in the mid-60s and clouds in the morning as a weak front moves through. We will clear out in the afternoon, however, as the high reaches 88.
Saturday will be warm and pleasant with temps ranging from 64 to 89 with sunny skies.
Sunday is when things start to really heat back up. We will hit a humid 93 with sunny skies in the afternoon.
Next week will see much hotter weather moving in. Monday through Friday we will have highs in the mid to upper 90s. Each day will sport a heat index ranging from 100 to 103.
No rain in the forecast through next week (and likely next weekend as well.)
