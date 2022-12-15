Good Thursday. It will be a colder evening with temps dropping into the low 40s on the way to the low 30s by Friday morning. Skies will be mostly clear through Friday with the high Friday afternoon only reaching 49.
Friday night a weak system will bring in some late-night clouds and MAYBE an isolated sprinkle around midnight, but the chance is very low.
Saturday will be cold and mostly sunny with temps from 31 to 47. Sunday temps will range from 28 to 45.
We will have more cloud cover Monday through Wednesday. Monday will be mostly cloudy ranging from 29 to 46. Tuesday we may see an isolated sprinkle (10%), and we will be a few degrees warmer with a low of 34 and a high of 50.
- David Karnes