Two teenagers are facing charges in connection to a carjacking and subsequent police chase in Chattanooga.
According to the Chattanooga Police Department, the suspects, ages 14 and 15, led police on a pursuit in the stolen vehicle before crashing Wednesday night.
One of the teens confessed to the carjacking after the crash and the two were arrested.
Authorities said the driver suffered a head injury.
The driver will be charged with carjacking, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless endangerment, and driving without a license.
No names have been released.