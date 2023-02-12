Chattanooga police say a child was taken to the hospital Saturday night after an accidental shooting.
The accidental shooting was called in just before 9 p.m. in the 500 block of Arlington Ave.
On the scene, police located a 13-year-old boy suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police were advised that his 2-year-old brother accidentally shot him after locating a gun in the home.
The boy was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injury.
Investigators are still working on the case and at this time, no charges have been filed.